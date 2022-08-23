Patricia "Patty" Haas

January 11, 1962 - August 18, 2022

Patricia "Patty" Haas, 60, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at St. Luke's United Church of Christ with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Silver Creek Cemetery near Silver Creek, Nebraska. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Patricia A. Haas was born on Jan. 11, 1962, in Central City, Nebraska, to Edsel and Carolee (Colby) Matousek. She attended school in Silver Creek and graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1980. On July 24, 1982, Patty was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Haas Jr. in Silver Creek. The couple was blessed with three children.

Patty was a friendly person with a great memory, great sense of humor and considered her community of friends to be like a family. She would always drop what she was doing to help a friend or family member who needed help. During her time alive, she enjoyed gardening, baking and bowling with her friends. Patty was a very hard worker who was always busy. She ran a babysitting business, worked at Walmart, worked at Vishay Electronics, and for the past 10 years, worked at Becton Dickinson.

Patty is survived by her son, Brian (Audra) Haas of Kearney; daughter, Lisa (Adam) Neef of Olympia, Washington; daughter, Lori (Max Mershon) Haas of Salem, Oregon; mother, Carolee Matousek of Columbus; brother, Phil (Sue) Matousek of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; mother-in-law, Audrey Dee of Columbus; sister-in-law, Kathy Haas of McCook; and nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Patty was preceded in death by her father, Edsel Matousek; husband, Richard “Rick” Haas Jr.; father-in-law, Frank Dee; and brother-in-law, Raleigh Haas.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com