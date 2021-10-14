Patricia Spenceri

Patricia L. Spenceri
June 25, 1943 - October 10, 2021
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St. in Omaha. Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at West Center Chapel and be followed by a Celebration of Life service at 5 p.m. with Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
The Celebration of Life, Mass and graveside services will be live broadcast at heafeyheafey.com. They can be viewed by clicking the “View live cast” button on the website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Marian High School, Creighton Prep, Scotus Central Catholic or Holy Name Catholic Church in Pat's honor.