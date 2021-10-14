 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia Spenceri

  • 0
Patricia Spenceri

Patricia L. Spenceri

June 25, 1943 - October 10, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St. in Omaha. Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at West Center Chapel and be followed by a Celebration of Life service at 5 p.m. with Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

The Celebration of Life, Mass and graveside services will be live broadcast at heafeyheafey.com. They can be viewed by clicking the “View live cast” button on the website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Marian High School, Creighton Prep, Scotus Central Catholic or Holy Name Catholic Church in Pat's honor.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: David City Fire open house

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News