Patricia ‘Pat' M. (Carta) Steiner

November 22, 1934 - May 9, 2023

Patricia “Pat” M. (Carta) Steiner, 88, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at CHI Health Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 22, 2023, with a rosary starting at 10:30 a.m. at the North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, Lincoln, NE. 68521. Father Rodney Kneifel will officiate. Burial will be at the Hooper Cemetery in Hooper, Nebraska.

She was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Silva and Doris (Shoemaker) Holcomb.

She grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1953. She furthered her education and received her business degree. She was an executive secretary and McDermott & Miller CPA in Omaha. She lived most of her life in Columbus, Nebraska. On Oct. 12, 2006, Patricia married Keith Steiner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. They moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2010.

Patricia was a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Lincoln, Catholic Daughters and was a master bridge player.

Survived by her husband, Keith Steiner and son, Carl “Frank” (Dawn) Carta, Jr. all of Lincoln; daughters, Coleen (Wayne) Linder of Lincoln, Debra (Scott) Trofholz of Omaha and Diana (Rick) Lincoln of Hartford, Wisconsin; 18 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Leo Obal; several aunts and uncles and cousins.

Memorials are suggested to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hooper.

