Patricia Weiland

September 3, 1934 – May 12, 2021

Patricia Weiland, 86, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday with a 6 p.m. vigil service, all at McKown Funeral Home. There will be a CDA Rosary at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, also at the funeral home. Visitation continues Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Isidore's Catholic Church. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery.

Patricia L. Weiland was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Leigh, Nebraska, to Floyd and Marie (Miller) Kloppel. The family relocated to Madison, Nebraska, when she was young. Pat graduated from Madison High School in 1951. After graduating, she worked at the Moyer-Moyer Law Offices in Madison. On Dec. 30, 1953, Pat was united in marriage to Harold S. Weiland in Madison. After their marriage, the couple lived on a farm near Madison, before relocating to Columbus in 1967. The couple owned and operated Evergreen Trailer Park, Weiland Pumping and an ag feed repair business. Pat enjoyed reading, canning and attending her kids' activities. Pat was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers and participated in Right to Life events.