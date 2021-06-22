Patricia Wiese Jun 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patricia WieseOctober 10, 1963 – June 17, 2021 Tags Patricia Wiese Watch Now: Related Video WATCH NOW: Lehr sisters make history at Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant AP Top Stories June 21 AP AP Top Stories June 21 Ala. youth ranch mourns death of 8 kids in crash AP Ala. youth ranch mourns death of 8 kids in crash VP Harris in Pennsylvania to tout Child Tax Credit AP VP Harris in Pennsylvania to tout Child Tax Credit Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story