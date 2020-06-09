Patricia Wilkinson
March 17, 1939-June 3, 2020
Patricia Wilkinson, 81, of Columbus, gained her wings to heaven after a battle with Covid-19, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus, Lincoln.
A Celebration of Life for Patricia will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family, which will then be given to the Bryan LGH East Covid-19 unit for their exceptional work and care of Pat, or Cause for Paws of Lincoln.
Pat was born on March 17, 1939, in Norfolk, to Samuel and Elsie (Peters) Graber. The family then relocated to Hastings. She married Lyman Wilkinson on June 2, 1957, and they had three children.
Pat is survived by her husband, Lyman of Columbus; son, Bruce of Omaha, daughter, Sallie of Fremont, and son, Todd and Gail (Brecka) of Lincoln; granddaughters, Kellorae and John Boyer of Columbus, Desirae and Jesse Wenzl of Lincoln, and Jazzarae and Noah Schacher of Lincoln; great-grandchildren: Kole, Torrin and Rallie of Columbus, Layla and Jett of Lincoln; and sister-in-law, Georgia Bishel of Hastings.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Vernon and Marlin.
