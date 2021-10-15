Patrick McDermott

Patrick B. McDermott
May 11, 1941 - October 9, 2021
Patrick B. McDermott passed away on Oct. 9, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, all at West Center Chapel. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, visit heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.
He is survived by his daughter, Holly Ann Engdahl; son, Mark Andrew McDermott (Brandi); grandchildren, Chloe Belle Engdahl and Cohen D. Connely McDermott; and sister, Sharon Armstrong.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra A. McDermott.
Memorials will be directed by the family.