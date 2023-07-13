Patrick George Murphy

March 20, 1944 - July 10, 2023

Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Rev. Joe Kadaprayil as celebrant and Rev. Michael Christensen as con-celebrant. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. prior to Mass at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Pat was one of eight children. Following graduation from Columbus High School in 1962, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, playing football for the Huskers. Pat married Linda Cole on July 26, 1964, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. To this union three children, Jennifer, William and Brian were born. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, both in Fort Sill, Oklahoma and at the US Army Airfield Kitzingen Germany as an artillery surveyor. During his time of service, he received the Sharpshooter Marksmanship Award and National Defense Service Medal. Following his discharge, Pat retuned to Columbus and worked at Behlen Mfg. Co. In 1969 he joined the Union Pacific Railroad in Grand Island, then transferred to North Platte in 1972. He worked there as a conductor until his retirement in 2006. The family resided in Hershey from 1976 – 1983. Pat was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and supported and impacted many other important causes. One of his greatest achievements was his 40+ years of sobriety which allowed him to mentor and impact countless others through his leadership in AA. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing and was a loyal UNK Loper supporter, attending many of their games in the last 25 years.