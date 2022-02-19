Patrick “Pat” Hegemann

February 4, 1955 - February 17, 2022

Patrick “Pat” Hegemann, 67, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

Family services will be held at a later date.

Pat was born Feb. 4, 1955, to Edward and Bonnie (Beller) Hegemann in Norfolk, Nebraska. He said he started farming at age 3 when he was able to reach the pedals. Pat graduated from Lindsay Holy Family in 1973, eventually moving to Humphrey and working for the State Road Department.

Pat married Amy Albracht on Aug. 12, 1978, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. He was a top-notch pressman working at Columbus Telegram, Ultra Graphics, A & M Printing and Columbus Graphics.

Pat had a tenacious spirit and was determined to not let his muscular dystrophy rule his life. He enjoyed road trips coast to coast, watching “pro” football, especially “The Pats,” fixing anything people would bring him and keeping the yard and flower garden perfect. He enjoyed playing pool at “The Lark” and his best days were spent out at “the rail” with his buddies at the horse races. He enjoyed giving his nephews and nieces a hard time and loved the little neighbor girls “Poopsie” and “Radar.” He was a big fan of nicknames!

Pat is survived by wife, Amy Hegemann of Columbus; mother, Bonnie Hegemann of Norfolk; brother, Ken (Rebecca) Hegemann of Escondido, California; sister, Joan (Rol) Pfeifer of Morgan Hill, California; sister, Karen Thomas of Norfolk; sister, Judy (Mike) Noecker of Norfolk; sister-in-law, Rita Hegemann of Columbus; brother-in-law, John Albracht of San Antonio, Texas; brother-in-law, Jerry Albracht of Humphrey; sister-in-law, Connie (Randy) Cookus of Overland Park, Kansas; brother-in-law, Dan (Phyllis) Albracht of Berthoud, Colorado; brother-in-law, Steve (Sandy) Albracht of Humphrey; brother-in-law, Ron Albracht of Fort Collins, Colorado; brother-in-law, Dale (Jill) Albracht of Arlington; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by father, Edward Hegemann; brother, Jim Hegemann; and father and mother-in-law, Bud and Germaine Albracht.

