Patrick "Pat" Mahoney

October 12, 1949 - March 9, 2022

Patrick "Pat" Mahoney, 72, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa with Fr. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. The memorial service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Immediately following the service, a celebration of life will be held in the social hall of the church.

Filling in the dash between birth and death is something Pat Mahoney didn't take lightly. He lived life to the fullest, accumulating stories and memories resulting in a life well-lived. He spent 45 years owning and operating a custom harvesting crew. Each year he would travel from Texas to Montana harvesting summer crops before returning for fall harvest locally. As a result, Pat knew a multitude of people as business colleagues, employees and friends. Pat concluded his final summer harvest in 2016 when he decided to retire to farming close to home right up to his passing on March 9, 2022, at his home in Genoa, Nebraska.

Patrick L. Mahoney was born to Arnold “Bud” and Iola (Stephens) Mahoney on Oct. 12, 1949. He grew up in rural St. Edward, Nebraska farming, milking cows and working as a farm hand. He graduated from St. Edward High School in 1967 and attended Southeast Community College in Milford where he graduated as a diesel technician in 1969. He then started his harvest business in 1971 and farming with his brothers began in 1974.

Pat loved his family, friends, whiskey and farming but not necessarily in that order. He had a sense of humor and was quite the trickster. He had a way for assigning nicknames to those close to him and he himself was known as “unit 200” or “Albert.” He was a firm believer that having any vehicle or equipment in reverse resulted in accidents, but it was typically just his own.

Pat is survived by his wife, Cyndi Mahoney; daughter, Sandra “Sam” Mahoney and granddaughters Reghan and Carrah Reis; daughter, Sara (Mike Shriver) Mahoney and granddaughter Ellie; sister, Linda (Jerry) Werts of Lincoln; brother, Mike (Janet) Mahoney of St. Edward; brother, Rick Mahoney of Columbus; sister, Connie (John) Eddy of Kearney; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Mahoney and Gerald (Eileen) Mahoney; and infant niece, Jordan Eddy.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to those of the family's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com.