× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patrick “Pat” Soulliere

November 29, 1954- May 11, 2020

Patrick “Pat” Soulliere, 65, of Columbus, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.

A private memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday May 15, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation, without the family present, will be Friday from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family has chosen cremation and the body will not be present.

The memorial service will be broadcast at 3 p.m. on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Pat was born Nov. 29, 1954, in Platte Center to Charles and Dorothy (Matya) Soulliere. He attended school in Platte Center and graduated in 1973 from Lakeview High School. He worked as a carpenter for over 40 years. He enjoyed team-penning, hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Kralik-Soulliere of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Robyn (Grant) Schaneman of Johnstown, Colorado; son, Joel (Nicole) Soulliere of Columbus, Nebraska; four grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; five brothers; six sisters; and multiple extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Soulliere; brother, Robert Soulliere; and step-grandson, Tyler Prososki.

To send flowers to the family of Patrick Soulliere , please visit Tribute Store.