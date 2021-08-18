Patrick “Peko” Robak

January 30, 1947 – August 16, 2021

Patrick “Peko” Robak, 74, of Duncan, Nebraska, died Monday Aug. 16, 2021, in Fullerton, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Nebraska. Visitation is from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the St. Stanislaus Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by American Legion #263 Honor Guard-Silver Creek.

Patrick was born Jan. 30, 1947, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Peter and Theodosia (Szewczyk) Robak. He received his education at Duncan High School. Peko served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He served in the Mekong Delta area. Upon his return to Duncan, Nebraska, he worked for Jack VanBerg in the horse racing business. He later worked at Behlen Mfg. Co. and Lindsay Mfg. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Schacher of Duncan, Nebraska; brother, Jim Robak of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister-in-law, Shirley Robak; and many nieces and nephews.