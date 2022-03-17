Patrick Peregoy

June 8, 1964 - March 11, 2022

Patrick Peregoy, 57, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at his home in Columbus

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Fr. Mike Swanton officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday and continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Patrick was born on June 8, 1964, in Atkinson, Nebraska, to Robert and Helen (O'Connor) Peregoy. He attended Clearwater High School in Clearwater, Nebraska. After high school he enlisted in the Army National Guard in Fort Benning, Georgia. Pat later worked various jobs throughout Kansas and Nebraska. He finally settled in Columbus, Nebraska, and was united in marriage to Cheryl Ballinger on Aug. 11, 2011.

Pat recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary at Behlen Mfg. Co. He enjoyed riding his Harley and shooting pool. Pat spent his summers hanging out with friends and family on the patio, grilling and smoking meat. Traveling and listening to live bands with his wife were on the top of his list for favorite things to do. He loved his family and was a great friend to many.

Pat is survived his brother, John (Janice) Peregoy of Coleridge; step-son, Brian (Tara) Covert of Rising City; step-daughter, Kimberly Covert of Omaha; step-grandchildren, Chelsea, Brendan, Justina, Jaden, Kenedi, Kaileigh, Corbin, Brooklynn and Braylon; step-great-grandchildren, Luke and Nevaeh; nephew, Rex (Amy) Howard of Kansas; nephew, Bill Howard of Kansas; niece, Deborah (Alex) Schnell of Lincoln; nephew, Justin (Ashley) Peregoy of Wyoming; and great-nieces and –nephews, Jordan (Katherine) Howard, Taylor (Aaron) Schultz, Danielle, Thomas and Vincent Warnke, Mackinzey, Kailey and Levi Peregoy, Braedyn Tiangco, Joslynn Schnell and Kelli Schnell.

Pat was preceded in death by his father, Robert Peregoy; mother, Helen (O'Conner) Peregoy; wife, Cheryl Peregoy; sister, Mary Peregoy; step-son, Jeremy Covert; and grandparents.

Memorials may directed to those of the donor's or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com