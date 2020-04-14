Patrick Pfeifer
January 4, 1945-April 11, 2020
Patrick Pfeifer, 75, of Genoa, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Pat was born on Jan. 4, 1945, in Humphrey, to Sylvester and Luella (Behrens) Pfeifer. He attended school at St. Bernard's and graduated from Holy Family High School in Lindsay in 1963. On April 22, 1972, Pat was united in marriage to Shirley Korth in Lindsay. In 2008, they moved to South of Genoa where Pat farmed and enjoyed ranching. He liked to drive around his property and enjoy the ranch and their lake. Pat also liked tending to his Texas Longhorn cattle.
Pat is survived by wife, Shirley Pfeifer of Genoa; son, Clint (girlfriend, Lindsey Traylor) Pfeifer of Lincoln; daughter, Krystle (Justin) Brandt of Lincoln; grandchildren, Kinsley and Maddox Brandt; brother, Don (Lenore) Pfeifer of Columbus; sister, Lois (Stan) Kuta of Lincoln; brother, Glen (Joan) Pfeifer of Lindsay; sister, Karen (Jerry) Albracht of Lindsay; sister, Joyce (Roy) Davison of Lindsay; sister, Mary Ann (Tim) Murphy of Battle Creek; sister, Marlene (Bruce) Codello of Lincoln; sister, Connie (Bob) Hampl of Lincoln.
Pat was preceded in death by parents, Sylvester and Luella Pfeifer.
