Patsy Ann Woodside

June 5, 1953 – September 7, 2023

Preceded in death by her father, Harlan Woodside; also her grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Survived by mother, Elizabeth Woodside; siblings: John (Lisa) Woodside of Salem, South Carolina; Steven (Joni) Woodside of Columbus, Nebraska; and Susan (Clay Stonestreet) Woodside of Cozad, Nebraska; nephews and nieces: Darren (Jennifer) Woodside, Matthew Pella, Chelsey (Brandon) Jacobitz, Dustin (Sarah) Woodside, Zachary Pella, Renae Pella, and Christina Woodside; great-nephews and great-nieces: Grayson and Harlyn Pella, Hope and Hannah Woodside, Conrad and Reese Woodside, several cousins and friends.