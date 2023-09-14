Patsy Ann Woodside
June 5, 1953 – September 7, 2023
Preceded in death by her father, Harlan Woodside; also her grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survived by mother, Elizabeth Woodside; siblings: John (Lisa) Woodside of Salem, South Carolina; Steven (Joni) Woodside of Columbus, Nebraska; and Susan (Clay Stonestreet) Woodside of Cozad, Nebraska; nephews and nieces: Darren (Jennifer) Woodside, Matthew Pella, Chelsey (Brandon) Jacobitz, Dustin (Sarah) Woodside, Zachary Pella, Renae Pella, and Christina Woodside; great-nephews and great-nieces: Grayson and Harlyn Pella, Hope and Hannah Woodside, Conrad and Reese Woodside, several cousins and friends.
Memorial Service: Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church (5410 Corby St.)
Memorials are suggested to the church.
