December 24, 1945 – August 25, 2023

Paul Hickman, 77, of Fremont, Nebraska, (formerly of Silver Creek, Nebraska), died Friday, Aug, 25, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Silver Creek Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time, also at the church. Private family interment will be in the Fremont Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, Nebraska. Memorials may be directed to those of the donor or family choice.

Paul was born Dec. 24, 1945, in Sidney, Nebraska, to Ira and Idora (Banta) Hickman. He grew up on a farm outside of Bushnell, Nebraska, where he attended school and graduated from Bushnell High School. He attended college in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College, Chadron, Nebraska. While working as a church camp counselor, Paul met Ruth Smith, also a church camp counselor, from Monroe, Nebraska. The two were united in marriage on June 25, 1967, in Monroe.

Paul began his teaching career in Axtell, Nebraska, before accepting a position at Silver Creek High School in Silver Creek, Nebraska. Paul taught PE, Health, was a football, track, and basketball coach, and was the driver’s education instructor for several years. He retired from teaching after nearly 30 years. Paul also worked for Behlen Manufacturing as Press Bench operator for 30 years. In April 2022, the couple moved to Fremont, Nebraska, to be near family.

Paul loved working in his yard and his large garden. He enjoyed raising many different plants. Paul also enjoyed working with his hands, whether it be with wood or metal. He also loved spending time with his granddaughters and grandson.

Paul is survived by: wife – Ruth Hickman of Fremont; daughter – Becky (Jim) Ellsworth of Fremont, and granddaughters – Jenna and Olivia; son – Bryce (Erin) Hickman of Omaha, and grandson, Wesley; brother, Gordon Hickman of Centennial, Colorado; sister, Barbara Langenberg of Kearney, Nebraska; sister, Pam (Mike) Bomberger of Columbus, Nebraska.

Paul was preceded in death by: parents – Ira and Idora Hickman; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Rick Williams; brother-in-law, Larry Langenberg; sister-in-law, Llova Hickman.

