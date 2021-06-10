Paul Insinger

Paul H. Insinger

October 20, 1938 - June 2, 2021

Paul H. Insinger, 82, of Columbus, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 15, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on June 14, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery at a later date.

Paul was born on Oct. 20, 1938 to Paul and Marcella (Miessler) Insinger. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1956. Paul then enlisted in the Marines. After serving in the military, Paul returned to Columbus and married Carol Kaspersen and had three children, David, Brian and Julie.

During his life in Columbus, Paul owned Sunset Superette, MidAmerican Beef and worked at Columbus Hydraulics before retiring.

Paul is survived by his three children, David Insinger (Chris), Brian Insinger (Jackie) and Julie Hutcheson (Greg); grandchildren, Haley, Justin (Nicole), Evan, Ryan and Lukas; sister-in-law, Lynette Insinger; nieces, Jennifer and Stephanie; and ex-wife, Wilma Insinger.