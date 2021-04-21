Paul Kroeger

July 17, 1938 - April 19, 2021

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery with fire department and military honors. Lunch will follow at the Schuyler Golf Club.

Paul was born July 17, 1938, in Schuyler to George and Louise (Olsen) Kroeger. He attended Schuyler Schools, graduating from Schuyler High School in 1956. He entered the United States Army and served two years in Korea. Paul married Mary Ann Lapacek on Oct. 14, 1963, and they made their home in Schuyler. He entered the family business, Kroeger Repair, with his father and brothers Jack and Bill. Paul later became a partner with Jack, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed teaching his son and grandchildren the fine art of deer hunting, fishing and that spending time with family was very important, often at his "second home" at the lake and maintaining his backyard buffet for the neighborhood birds. When he was younger, he raced Stock cars at four different tracks in the area and made several fishing trips to Minnesota. Paul also loved trips to the casino and the great buffets.