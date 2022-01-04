Paul Kuhnel

Paul Jerome Kuhnel

July 23, 1924 - January 2, 2022

Paul Jerome Kuhnel, 97, of Shelby, Nebraska, died Jan. 2, 2022, at Saint Joseph's Villa in David City.

Public visitation will be from 4 – 6 p.m. and rosary at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby, Nebraska. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Shelby.

Paul was born near Gresham, Nebraska, to Adolph and Nellie(Lanspa) Kuhnel on July 23, 1924. The family moved to a farm north of Shelby, Nebraska, shortly after. He attended grade school at Blufton Country School and high school at Shelby High School where Paul participated in basketball and football. Following graduation, he attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln for two years, majoring in business.

He married Stella (Heimann) on Oct. 1, 1945, and six children were born to this union. Paul and Stella lived in Kearney for one year, where he worked at NPPD. They then moved back to Shelby where Paul farmed and introduced Kuhnel Insurance to the Shelby Community in 1946, selling Farmers Mutual of Nebraska Insurance to families in the area until his retirement.

Paul served on the school board for the one room school house called Possum Hollow east of Shelby, Sacred Heart Church Board, Aquinas Catholic School board and served as an usher in church for many years. He was an avid football fan, enjoyed woodworking, camping ,country western music (playing the guitar as a young boy), playing the card game, “65”, and traveling. He and Stella traveled to every state in the union and to several other countries. He enjoyed conversation with family, friends and neighbors and really appreciated visitors when he was living at Meridian Gardens in Columbus and St. Joseph's Villa in David City. He taught his family many wonderful values but most importantly the values of work ethic, faith, honesty and perseverance. Whenever his visitors departed, he always told them to: “Drive Careful.”

Paul is survived by: Son Greg (Donna) Kuhnel of Shelby, Nebraska; Sharry (Robert) Parker of Spokane, Washington; Kathy (Jim) Pelan of David City; Julee (Denny) Kallenbach of Valley; Cindy (Shorty) Hilger of Bellwood; and Chris (John) Edmonds of Manhatten Beach, California; brother-in law Leo Lenihan of Omaha, Nebraska; 19 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Stella; brother Robert (Shirley) Kuhnel; and sister, Rita Lenihan.

Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Aquinas High School, or St. Joseph's Villa. Arrangements are by Dubas Funeral Home Inc., Osceola. Condolences may be sent to dubasfuneralhome.com