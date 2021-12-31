Paul Moore

September 14, 1933 - December 27, 2021

Paul Moore, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Bryon Bratt speaking. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday and continue on Monday from 1 p.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon at Pizza Ranch at 11:30 a.m. prior to service.

Paul Holden Moore was born Sept. 14, 1933, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, to William and Ruth (Holden) Moore. He attended school in Broken Bow then went to barber school. Paul married Elaine Graham Oct. 1, 1955. To this union four girls were born. Paul barbered for many years in Omaha, Broken Bow and Lincoln. He also operated numerous gas stations across Nebraska.

Paul is survived by his daughters, LuAnn (Russ) Teneyck of Kansas, RaeJean Moore of Lincoln, Robin (John) Heindryckx of Columbus and Lisa (Eric) Aspegren of Lincoln; brother, Tom Moore of Colorado; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren, all of which loved him and cherished the time they got to spend with him.

Paul was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Elaine; parents, Hud and Ruth Moore; brother, LeRoy (Laura) Moore; sister, Elaine (Jim) Walker; one great-grandson; two nieces; and one nephew.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

