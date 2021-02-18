Paul Stuthman

December 20, 1938 - February 15, 2021

Public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are required. A private family funeral service will be held. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page beginning at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Friday. Interment with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post 84 will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to those of the family's choice.

Paul Stuthman was born on Dec. 20, 1938, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Ernst and Elsie (Grotelueschen) Stuthman. He attended school at Christ Lutheran School until leaving school to work on the family farm. On Dec. 11, 1961, Paul joined the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge on Dec. 10, 1963. After his military service, he worked at the cattle stockyards in Omaha and helped on the family farm. While in Omaha, Paul met Janet Hatfield. On June 15, 1968, Paul and Janet were united in marriage at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. Paul farmed all of his life. He loved the farm life, especially working with cattle. He also worked in grain bin construction for many years and served as a Brock Systems grain bin dealer for over 20 years.