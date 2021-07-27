Paul Ternus Jul 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul TernusApril 5, 1960 - July 21, 2021 Tags Paul Ternus Watch Now: Related Video Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament AP Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament Endangered turtles released into Gulf of Mexico AP Endangered turtles released into Gulf of Mexico Calif. to require vaccinations for state workers AP Calif. to require vaccinations for state workers Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story