Paul Tworek

Paul J. Tworek

October 1, 1949 - February 18, 2022

Paul J. Tworek, 72, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, at his residence after a battle with cancer.

The funeral service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on March 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Paul managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his family and some friends, who he adored more than anything else in the world.

Paul was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on Oct. 1, 1949, to Joe and Esther Tworek. He grew up with six siblings.

As he got older he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in South Dakota and England. After his stint in the service this sparked his passion as a firefighter, auto detailer and eventually working on and restoring cars. Paul moved to Arizona in 1994 where he continued working in the auto industry and restoring cars with friends or clients. They were often showcased in the annual Barret Jackson Car show in Scottsdale, Arizona. This is where he became really known for his car skills and was called PAULY, The ONLY MAN TO WORK ON THEIR VEHICLES. In his spare time you might see him on the golf course, especially for charities.

In his 20s he met Katie Kudryk in England while he was stationed in the Air Force. He met her on three different blind dates in England and eventually they fell in love and Paul brought her back to the states to reside in Nebraska. Within a couple of years they had started a family, complete with Andre', Shelby and Tiffany. As a family they loved sports and he was a longtime fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Vikings. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Paul. He certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving and appreciating his family. He certainly didn't tell you but his actions showed it.

Paul is survived by his wife, Katie Tworek of Phoenix; brothers, Bill Tworek of Columbus and Tom Tworek of Columbus; sisters, Becky Oppliger of Blair, Jennifer (Jainie) Whitefoot of Panama City Beach, Florida, Carol Hobza of Leigh and Joanie Zoucha of Columbus; son, Shelby Tworek of Phoenix; grandsons, Reid and Daxen; daughter, Tiffany Tworek of Scottsdale, Arizona; granddaughter, Alexxis Warrington of Boulder, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Jen Karnik of Lincoln; and grandson, Colby Karnik of Lincoln.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Esther Tworek; mother-in-law, Sheena Kudryk; mother-in-law, Evelyn Kudryk; father-in-law, Wasyl Kudryk; brother-in-Law, Greg Kudryk; and his loving son, Andre' Tworek.

The family of Paul Tworek has entrusted the care of their loved one to Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary of Phoenix & Scottsdale, Arizona.