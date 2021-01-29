Paul Wilke

July 13, 1965 - January 25, 2021

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, with Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page, and the church will broadcast the service via the church's parking lot radio frequency.

Paul was born on July 13, 1965, in Columbus, the son of Robert and Carolyn (Ebke) Wilke. He attended Christ Lutheran School and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1983. On Sept. 2, 1989, Paul married Kari Brandt at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. Paul was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran church where he held various offices. He was also an active member of the Platte Valley Cattlemen, where he served two terms as director and president, and was a member of the Nebraska Cattlemen. He had a passion for agriculture and was an FFA member and FFA Alumni president. Paul was currently a board member of the Platte County Ag Society. He was awarded the 1996 Outstanding Area Young Farmer by the Columbus Chamber and was involved in various committees at Lakeview and throughout the community.