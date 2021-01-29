Paul Wilke
July 13, 1965 - January 25, 2021
Paul Wilke, 55, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, with Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page, and the church will broadcast the service via the church's parking lot radio frequency.
Paul was born on July 13, 1965, in Columbus, the son of Robert and Carolyn (Ebke) Wilke. He attended Christ Lutheran School and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1983. On Sept. 2, 1989, Paul married Kari Brandt at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. Paul was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran church where he held various offices. He was also an active member of the Platte Valley Cattlemen, where he served two terms as director and president, and was a member of the Nebraska Cattlemen. He had a passion for agriculture and was an FFA member and FFA Alumni president. Paul was currently a board member of the Platte County Ag Society. He was awarded the 1996 Outstanding Area Young Farmer by the Columbus Chamber and was involved in various committees at Lakeview and throughout the community.
Paul had a lifelong love for farming and livestock and so enjoyed his work. He lived his whole life on the family farm north of Columbus. However, his passion was his family; he took great pride in his children and their interests. Paul enjoyed hunting, boating, camping and spending time with family and friends; he especially enjoyed traveling to Montana, Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota, visiting with his ranching friends.
Paul is survived by his wife, Kari Wilke of Columbus; sons, Braden Wilke of Columbus, Camden Wilke of Columbus and Larson Wilke of Columbus; daughter, Brooklyn Wilke of Columbus; mother, Carolyn Wilke of Columbus; brother; Arlyn (Theresa) Wilke of Albion; sisters, Rachael (Jay) Rodehorst of Columbus and Anita Wilke of Broomfield, Colorado; brother, David (Julie) Wilke of Columbus; mother-in-law, Susan Brandt of Columbus; brothers-in-law, Troy (JoAnn) Brandt of Platte Center and Ryan (Meagan) Brandt of Raymond; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Wilke; infant sister, Janelle Wilke; father-in-law, Allen Brandt; and grandparents, Gottlieb and Ruth Wilke and Lorenz and Irene Ebke.
In lieu of flowers, plants, stones or memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.