Paul Wilke
Age 55

Paul Wilke, 55, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, with Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page, and the church will broadcast the service via its parking lot radio frequency.

In lieu of flowers, plants or stones, memorials are to go to Christ Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

