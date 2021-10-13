Paula Simkins

Paula Harriet Simkins

May 31, 1936 – October 11, 2021

Paula Harriet Simkins, 85, of Hordville, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Azria Nursing Home in Central City.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the funeral home. In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be a private graveside ceremony at a later date in Crown Point, Indiana, at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home in Memorial Gardens.

Paula was born on May 31, 1936, in Hammond, Indiana, to Carl and Lorene (Hankins) Simkins. She married Clyde Albert Means on June 5, 1954. He died on Sept. 3, 2005. Paula enjoyed her life and loved taking care of her pets. She also had a flair for drawing portraits, gardening and putting puzzles together. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, homemaker and worker in the manufacturing sector. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She will always be remembered as one of those gems you just can't replace.

She admired and was grateful to her doctors, nurses and staff at Regional, St. Francis Hospital and Azria Nursing Homes in Grand Island and Central City.

Paula loved her family and just about everyone became family. She loved and thought the world of her brothers, Carl (Dianna) Simkins of Wadesville, Indiana, and Kevin Simkins of Crown Point, Indiana. She passionately loved her five sons and treasured the women who became her daughters-in-law and their children -- Randy Means of St. Charles, Illinois, Les (Catherine) Means of Winter Haven, Florida, Mike Means of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, Matt (Sherri) Means of Hordville and Mark (Diane) Means of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She cherished and missed those who went before her, including her parents; sister, Joanne Simkins; uncle, Lester Simkins, KIA on Feb. 7, 1943 in WWII South Pacific; granddaughter, Jesrael Means; and daughter-in-law, Evelyn Means.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated to the South Pacific WWII Museum.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.