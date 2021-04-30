Pauline Braun

Pauline M. Braun

June 12, 1923 - April 27, 2021

Pauline M. Braun, 97, of Albion, Nebraska, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Good Samaritan Center in Albion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jim Heithoff, the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, with a 7 p.m. vigil with rosary. There will be a video of Pauline's service on Levander Funeral Home's website later on Saturday.

Pauline M. Braun, the daughter of Joseph and Emma (Goedicke) McGuirem was born on June 12, 1923, at the farm in Greeley County, Nebraska.

On June 2, 1947, Pauline was united in marriage to Francis Braun at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids.