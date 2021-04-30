Pauline Braun

Pauline M. Braun
June 12, 1923 - April 27, 2021
Pauline M. Braun, 97, of Albion, Nebraska, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Good Samaritan Center in Albion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jim Heithoff, the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, with a 7 p.m. vigil with rosary. There will be a video of Pauline's service on Levander Funeral Home's website later on Saturday.
Pauline M. Braun, the daughter of Joseph and Emma (Goedicke) McGuirem was born on June 12, 1923, at the farm in Greeley County, Nebraska.
On June 2, 1947, Pauline was united in marriage to Francis Braun at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids.
Pauline is survived by her three children, Jerry Braun of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, Irene (Jim) Dresch of Primrose, Nebraska, and Elaine (Dan) Zoucha of Schuyler, Nebraska; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Angela (Eric) Allgood and children Jackson and Jacy of Henderson, Nebraska, Krysti Sova and children Rhylee, Gunnyr and Zaydin of York, Nebraska, Chad (special friend Mariah) Braun of Columbus, Nebraska, Jordan Zoucha of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Justin Zoucha of Schuyler, Nebraska; one brother; two sisters; two sisters-in-law; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fritz; infant baby daughter; three sons, Joe, James and Ronald; grandson, Matthew; one brother; and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.