Pauline Sander

September 17, 1933 - March 22, 2021

Pauline Sander of Columbus died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow, all at the St. Bonaventure Parish Center. Visitation continues Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is at St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Pauline Sander was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Peetz, Colorado, to Frank A. and Clara (Wieser) Sander. Pauline was raised in Humphrey and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1951. Pauline spent time working in an orphanage in both Lincoln and Albuquerque before returning to Columbus to care for her elderly parents and later her sister, Luella. Pauline worked as a tape operator for 36 years at Becton Dickinson.

Pauline was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, where she was involved with Nocturnal Adoration and the Ladies of the Lord. She was also a member of the B-D Alumni Association and volunteered at the Red Cross for 20 years, the Blood Mobile and with Meals on Wheels for 15 years. Pauline enjoyed bowling, knitting and traveling. She had visited all 50 states.