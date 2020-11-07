Peggy Kruse

December 3, 1949-November 4, 2020

Peggy Kruse, 70, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at her home.

Visitation is from 3- 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home. A reception will follow immediately at the Eagles Club, 3205 12th St. in Columbus. All CDC guidelines will be followed while attending the visitation and reception. Memorials may be directed to the Paws and Claws Adoption Agency.

Margaret “Peggy” Kruse was born Dec. 3, 1949, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Lonnie and Mary (Shemek) Kuta. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1968. On Nov. 3, 1973, she married Dennis Kruse at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Peggy worked at Tasty Toppings and did house cleaning. She enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren, putting together puzzles, playing Scrabble, family gatherings at the lake and spending time with her lake neighbor Sharon Jarosz.