Peggy Neidecker

Peggy Sue Neidecker

July 4, 1963 - March 16, 2022

Peggy Sue Neidecker, 58, of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend, Nebraska. The Rev. Richard Crooks of first Baptist Church in Fremont will officiate. Closed Casket Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, also at Moser's in North Bend. Interment will be at Killian Cemetery west of Morse Bluff, Nebraska.

She was born July 4, 1963, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Elmer and Bertha (Thornburg) Sexton.

Peggy grew up at Fort Smith and graduated from Northside High School. She married Steve Neidecker Dec. 27, 1988, at Eureka Springs, Arkansas. They settled in Morse Bluff, Nebraska, after traveling for many years across the central United States. Peggy worked in Columbus, Nebraska, where she was an ISM at BD Medical. She loved everyone and never met a stranger.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; daughters, Jessica (Ian) Slama of Columbus and Lacy (Clay) Williams of Alma, Arkansas; son, Jason (Katherine) Neidecker of Slydell, Louisiana; sister, Sharon (Pete) Collyge of Cockeysville, Maryland; and five grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Tommy, James Ray and Howard Sexton.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main Street, North Bend, NE 68649. 402-652-8159.