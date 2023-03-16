Peyton Michelle Campos was delivered into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at Highland Park Church in Columbus.

Peyton was the daughter of Shae and Anthony Campos of Columbus. A brother, Greyson, and sister, Palmer, were waiting for her arrival.

Besides her parents and two siblings, Peyton was survived by her grandparents, Mark and Michelle Wurdeman of Columbus; grandmother, Suzette (Robert) DeBusk of Eagle; grandfather, Rick (Dawn) Campos of Lincoln; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Peyton joined her brother, Calvin Rae Campos, in heaven.

