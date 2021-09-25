PFC John Paul “Jack" Langan

January 30, 1925 – November 22, 1943

PFC John Paul "Jack" Langan, died Nov. 22, 1943, on the Island of Betio fighting for his country in World War II. John's remains have been recovered.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. – noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the McKown Funeral Home. At noon, we will begin the procession to SS. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery in rural Platte Center. It will leave McKown Funeral Home traveling east on 15th Street to 18th Avenue. It will continues north on 18th Avenue to Lakeview Road going west to the cemetery.

John Paul “Jack” Langan was born Jan. 30, 1925, the sixth of eight children to Edward and Mary Langan in Platte Center, Nebraska. Jack's mother died in 1936 when Jack was just 10. Within two years, Edward Langan moved to Idaho, leaving his children behind. The three oldest, Martha, Arnold, and Harvey, who were 19, 18, and 16 years old when their mother died, kept the family together as best they could.