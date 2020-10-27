Philip Mausbach

Philip A. Mausbach

March 19, 1922-October 22, 2020

Philip A. Mausbach, 98, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Emerald Care and Rehabilitation Center in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home, with a 7 p.m. Vigil service at the funeral home. Masks are recommended and all CDC guidelines will be followed. The service and vigil will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Philip A. Mausbach was born March 19, 1922, on the family farm near Tarnov, Nebraska, to Nicholas and Anna (Pillen) Mausbach. He was baptized the next day at St. Anthony Catholic Church rural Tarnov, Nebraska. He completed his eighth-grade education at St. Mary of the Angels School south of Humphrey, Nebraska, and began farming with his dad.