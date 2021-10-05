 Skip to main content
Philip "Phil" Raimondo
Philip "Phil" Raimondo

Philip "Phil" Raimondo

Philip "Phil" Raimondo

Age 59

Philip "Phil" Raimondo, 59, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 8, also at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family for further designation.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com

