Philip "Phil" Raimondo
Age 59
Philip "Phil" Raimondo, 59, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home in Columbus, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 8, also at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family for further designation.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com
