Philip Raimondo

Philip M. Raimondo

November 10, 1961 – October 3, 2021

Philip M. Raimondo, 59, peacefully passed away in his home on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 8, also at the church. Burial is in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus. The vigil service and Mass will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Phil was born on Nov. 10, 1961, in Hancock, Michigan. He was the first of four children of T.R. and Jeanne (English) Raimondo. Phil moved with his family to Buffalo, New York, as a child. They all moved to Omaha, Nebraska, and Phil attended Millard High School. Phil attended college at Purdue University, where he met the love of his life, Mary Zuber, and their very good friends Steve and Gretchen Klesker. Phil and Mary were united in marriage on June 9, 1984, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.