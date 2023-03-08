Dr. Phillip J. Ernst

May 3, 1960 - March 5, 2023

Dr. Phillip J. Ernst, 62, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Friday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Phil was born May 3, 1960, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Glenn and Lillian (Bender) Ernst. He graduated from Columbus High School and received his bachelor and doctorate degrees from Creighton University. Following his graduation from Creighton Dental School he went to the School of Dentistry at the University of Minnesota and received a Master of Science in Periodontics. He started his periodontal practices in Norfolk and Columbus, Nebraska, where he practiced for 30 years until his retirement in 2022.

Phil was united in marriage to Sharon Slusarski on June 25, 1983, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek, Nebraska. The couple had two children whom he loved and was immensely proud of their accomplishments. He talked often about how proud he was of both of his children. Phil cherished time with his siblings and cousins and their families. He was always ready to share a story about growing up on the farm or holidays spent with relatives. He was close to his long-time dedicated staff. There were many good times and milestones celebrated with his staff at the office. He also liked exchanging stories with his patients. Phil was a great storyteller and liked hearing stories as well. He had many friends that he liked and appreciated.

Phil enjoyed trap shooting, lake activities of swimming, jet skiing and fishing. He loved his dogs and always appreciated the wildlife around his home. His faith was important and he enjoyed SAMMs (Saturday Morning Men's) bible study. He was kind-hearted and caring about others and always found a way to help people. Anyone around Phil always felt his warmth, kindness and humor. He will be remembered by many people for his stories, laughs and smiles.

Phil is survived by his wife, Sharon Ernst of Columbus; son, Ryan Ernst of Omaha; daughter, Sarah Ernst of Lexington; brother, Timothy Ernst of Norfolk; sister, Mary (Tom) Stevens of Marquette; niece, Courtney (Rob) Wright of Columbus; nephew, Aaron (Sandy) Ernst of Lenexa, Kansas; and nephew, Trent (Heather) Stevens of Polk.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Lillian Ernst; and sister-in-law, Judy Ernst.

