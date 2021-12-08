Phyllis Borden

Phyllis Elin (Anderson) Borden

December 16, 1931 – November 22, 2021

Phyllis Elin Borden, 89, of Stromsburg, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 22, 2021 at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Osceola with Pastor Raleigh White and Pastor Leonard Suhr officiating. Inurnment will be at the Swede Home Cemetery, in Polk County, Nebraska.

Phyllis Elin (Anderson) Borden was born Dec. 16, 1931, to Albert and Eva (Sandin) Anderson near Osceola. She attended school in Polk County and graduated from Osceola High School in 1949.

She was united in marriage to Larry Johnston on March 5, 1950. They farmed in Polk County. To this union four children were born: Sharon, Murry, Pamela and Jacqueline. In 1984, Phyllis was united in marriage to Laurel Borden at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege and extended her family by five more children: Brian, Scott, Darla, Jon and Michael.

She managed Statewide Sewing Stores in Columbus, worked at Becton, Dickenson and Co. in Columbus, and as a secretary. She also worked at the Nelson Funeral Home in Holdrege.

She is survived by children: Sharon (Perry) Noyd; Rev. Murry (TK) Johnston; Pamela (Marlowe) Johnson, all of Stromsburg; Jacqueline Peterson of Marquette; Brian (Judy) Borden of Holdrege; Scott Borden of Johnson Lake; Darla (Joel) Bergman of Loomis; John (Terry) Borden of Alda; and Michael (Rhonda) Borden of Holdrege; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; her only sister, Yvonnne Stauber of Benedict; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laurel; daughter-in-law, Marvel Borden; son-in-law, Jay Peterson; and great grandson Izak Johnston.

Memorials are suggested to the family in lieu of flowers to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.