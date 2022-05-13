Phyllis Kush

Phyllis Ann Kush

October 26, 1932 - May 9, 2022

Phyllis Ann Kush was a beloved grandma, mother and wife, and it is with great sadness that at the “young” age of 89, she peacefully passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Emerald Care in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Church. Burial will follow the funeral service in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Phyllis was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Duncan, Nebraska, to Frank and Anna (Mostek) Kosiba. She received her education at St. Anthony Grade School and Kramer High School in Columbus. Phyllis was married to Lawrence J. “Larry” or “Crunch Bird” Kush Sr. on Oct. 10, 1950 in Columbus.

Phyllis was a devout member of St. Anthony's Parish and although she endured more heartache than any mother should experience, her deep faith in God never wavered. She truly believed that God kept her here on earth longer than four of her own children so she could continue to pray for all of us! Her faith was that strong.

Phyllis worked over 40 years at Becton Dickenson and spent her free time with family and friends. She loved the time spent with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Phyllis loved to read, was well-known in the family for the best holiday popcorn ball recipe and she always found a reason to toast her family and friends with the infamous “Skinner” toast. Phyllis will be greatly missed by her friends and caretakers at Emerald Care — not only will they miss her feisty attitude but her gentle smile as well! The hallways at Emerald Care will never be the same. She was tough, independent and resilient -- characteristics that carried her through so many troubled times.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Aimee Kush of Las Vegas, Nevada; son-in-law, Jim Legenza of Columbus; brother-in-law, Gary Keeshan of Columbus; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She also has several nieces, nephews and cousins who meant so much to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Kush Sr.; daughter, Linda Legenza; sons, Jerry, David and Larry Kush Jr.; grandson-in-law, Daniel Roberts; parents, Frank and Anna Kosiba; brother, Ray (Vicky) Kosiba; brother, Brother Mark Kosiba OSB; sister, Mary (Marley) Kumpf; sister, Terry (Orville) Ahrens; sister, Angie (Harold) Brewer; sister, Genny (Earl) Kuta; sister, Diane Keeshan; nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Tom and Vera (Stock) Kush.

Memorials may be directed to St. Anthony Church for Masses or St. Anthony School.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com