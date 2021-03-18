Phyllis Mae (Martischang) Kuta

November 24, 1930 – March 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Anthony Church. There will be a CDA Rosary without the family present at 4 p.m. Friday at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service and rosary at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery. Masks are required by all those in attendance.

Phyllis Kuta was born Nov. 24, 1930, to Frank and Mary (German) Martischang in Pierce. Her family moved to a farm just east of Lindsay, where she graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School in 1949. She worked at Becton-Dickinson in Columbus for nearly eight years and then married Virgil Kuta on Nov. 22, 1958, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. They lived on a farm southwest of Tarnov before moving to a farm near Silver Creek in 1964. To this union, her four children were born. Phyllis attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church, was a member of the Altar Society, taught catechism for seven years and was an EME. Phyllis belonged to the Extension Club for many years and she and Virgil played in a card club for over 30 years. In 1997 Phyllis and Virgil moved to Columbus. She was currently a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. Phyllis loved dancing, crafts, gardening, yard work and playing cards. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.