Phyllis Wragge
Age 77
Phyllis Wragge, an active member and long-term resident of Columbus, Nebraska, died unexpectedly in her home on July 2, 2022, at the age of 77.
Gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Interment will be at L'eau Que Court Cemetery in Niobrara on Friday, July 15 at 2 p.m.
Phyllis was born and raised in Niobrara, Nebraska, and after marrying Leon spent the rest of her life in Columbus. Living most of their lives on Wagner Lake, she loved boating and entertaining friends and they loved to travel. As huge Husker fans, they always put on a great tailgate in Lincoln. She always had a passion for her roses, flowers and tomato plants, but not as much as she did for her dogs and “grand-dogs.” Phyllis was an avid reader and walker, and even belonged to a walking group who met almost daily. Organizations that Phyllis had a big involvement in were the Columbus Women's Club where she was also in charge of the Festival of Trees each Christmas, the Board of Directors for the Friends of the Library and the Beta Sigma Phi- Chapter Preceptor Alpha Row & MIDAS Investment Club where she held many offices. Phyllis was the hardest worker and busiest bee - starting in the late ‘70s she started at Lindsey Credit and worked there over 25 years, and up until a year ago she still worked part-time at Harold Stevens, TC until she decided it was time to retire. Leon and Phyllis also owned businesses such as the 7-11 and the Rosebud Motel, as well as multiple rental homes.
She is survived by her sisters, Elaine Crosley of Niobrara and Debra (Jim) Tingelhoff of Elkhorn; her brother, Kenneth (Kathy) Foner of Niobrara; and so many cherished nieces, nephews and friends to even begin counting.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leon; her parents, Eda Jantz and Clifford Foner; her brothers, Willard and James Foner; and four beloved fur babies, Squeaky, Ziggy, Kirby and Tripp.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Columbus Public Library or Paws & Claws Adoption Center.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com