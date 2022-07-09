Phyllis Wragge

Age 77

Phyllis was born and raised in Niobrara, Nebraska, and after marrying Leon spent the rest of her life in Columbus. Living most of their lives on Wagner Lake, she loved boating and entertaining friends and they loved to travel. As huge Husker fans, they always put on a great tailgate in Lincoln. She always had a passion for her roses, flowers and tomato plants, but not as much as she did for her dogs and “grand-dogs.” Phyllis was an avid reader and walker, and even belonged to a walking group who met almost daily. Organizations that Phyllis had a big involvement in were the Columbus Women's Club where she was also in charge of the Festival of Trees each Christmas, the Board of Directors for the Friends of the Library and the Beta Sigma Phi- Chapter Preceptor Alpha Row & MIDAS Investment Club where she held many offices. Phyllis was the hardest worker and busiest bee - starting in the late ‘70s she started at Lindsey Credit and worked there over 25 years, and up until a year ago she still worked part-time at Harold Stevens, TC until she decided it was time to retire. Leon and Phyllis also owned businesses such as the 7-11 and the Rosebud Motel, as well as multiple rental homes.