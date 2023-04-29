Phyllis Zoucha

September 5, 1932 - April 27, 2023

Phyllis Zoucha, 90, of Columbus, passed away, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Brookestone Acres.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is Monday 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Phyllis was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Anton and Margaret (Pfeifer) Nienaber. She graduated from Lindsay Holy Family High School in 1950.

She was united in marriage to Cyril Zoucha on June 6, 1956, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The couple farmed northwest of Monroe until 1965 when they moved to Columbus. In 1967 they then returned to farming until 1979 when they moved to Columbus and have resided since. She was active in the family business, Zoucha Auction and Realty Company. Phyllis was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She volunteered in many areas: St. Theresa Sodality, Eucharistic Adoration, bazaar and K.C. fish fry. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, word puzzles, dancing, sewing and watching daily Mass on NCN.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Ron (Joanne) Zoucha of Columbus; daughter, Deb (Jim) Bogus of Columbus; daughter, Chris (Gene) Schumacher of Columbus; son, Rick (Cheryl) Zoucha of Columbus; son, Randy Zoucha of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Korth of Fremont; sister, Clareen Prothman of Albion; brother, Msgr. Bob Nienaber of Omaha; sister, Sr. Jane Nienaber, Joliet Franciscan of Downers Grove, Illinois; brother, Jack (Joan) Nienaber of Hastings; sister, Mary Anne (Franz) Haas of Germany; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Nienaber of Lindsay; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cyril Zoucha; parents, Anton and Margaret Nienaber; sister, Betty Zoucha; brothers, Jerry (Mary Ann) Nienaber and Harry Nienaber; brothers-in-law, Norbert Zoucha, Bob Korth, Ray Prothman and Ron Groski; in-laws, Adeline (Ron) Ternus; twin siblings in infancy, Joseph and Mary Nienaber; and great-granddaughter, Theresa Elizabeth Scott.

