Polly Sue Hadan

June 23, 1963 - March 24, 2023

Polly Sue Hadan, 59, of Minden, Nebraska, passed away, on March 24, 2023, at Bethany Home in Minden after a long battle with MS.

A memorial graveside service for Polly S. Hadan will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing, the family is honoring Polly's wish for cremation.

Polly was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 23, 1963, the youngest of two children, born to Robert and MaryAnn (Brandt) Hadan. She graduated from Columbus High School, with the class of 1980. Polly pursued higher education at Omaha School of Business and received her associate's degree.

Following her education, Polly worked at Fidelity National Insurance and held several positions in the insurance claims department.

Polly enjoyed her pet cats as they were her joy. Polly loved her life in the Omaha area. Her social times were cherished creating memories and stories that last a lifetime. Polly will be remembered for her kindness and was always concerned about others' well-being before herself.

Polly leaves to celebrate her life are her dad, Robert Hadan of Pharr, Texas; brother, Rob (Maureen Popple) Hadan of Hot Springs, South Dakota; three nieces, Kari (Mark) Murray and Shelby (Tim) Christensen, all of Holdrege, and Gina (Pete) Ottem of Douglas, Wyoming; seven great nieces and nephews, Lezlee Sasse of Kearney, Nebraska; Sgt Quentin (Aisha) Hadan USMC of Wahpeton, North Dakota; Wyatt Schutz of Holdrege, Nebraska; Weston and Owen Ottem of Douglas; and Aurora and Eilonwy Christensen of Holdrege; along with other relatives and friends.

Polly was preceded in death by her mom, MaryAnn Hadan; and her sister-in-law, Susan Hadan.

A memorial has been established in Polly's honor, and kindly suggested to be designated to Bethany Home of Minden, Nebraska.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.