Polly Krumland

Age 89

Polly Krumland, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home at Meridian Gardens in Columbus, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Private family interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery.