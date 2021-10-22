Ralph Labenz

Ralph Edward Labenz

December 25, 1926 – October 19, 2021

Ralph Edward Labenz, 94, of St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward, Nebraska. Interment will be at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in St. Edward, Nebraska.

Ralph Edward Labenz, son of Conrad and Margaret (Holescher) Labenz, was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1926, at Platte Center. Ralph was baptized and confirmed at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. He started farming at a very early age, helping his parents on the family farm.

Ralph was united in marriage to Lorene Laudenklos on June 7, 1950, at the St. Edward Catholic Church. After marrying, the couple made their home on a farm east of St. Edward. In 1958, they purchased their farm 5 miles north of St. Edward where Ralph farmed and raised livestock. After he and his wife moved to town in 1997, he continued to farm for several more years. In his later years, one of his greatest pleasures was helping his grandson on the farm.

Ralph was a member of the St. Edward Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Nebraska Cattlemen's Association. He served on the District 31 School Board for several years and on the St. Edward Co-op Board for two terms. He enjoyed farming, working with animals, playing cards with friends and spending time with his family. He was a generous and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was always available to help his family. He was highly respected by his children and grandchildren for his wisdom, integrity and kindness.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lorene Labenz of St. Edward; two daughters, Peggy (Mick) Andreasen of St. Edward and Marlene (Jeff) Labenz-Hough of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Brian Andreasen of St. Edward, Robin (Mike) Lindauer of Juniata, Brenda Andreasen of Tucson, Arizona, and Travis (Tina) Andreasen of Filly; 11 great-grandchildren, Halie, Dustin and Cody Andreasen; Braden, Keegan, Trevor, Brinlee, Owen and Nolan Lindauer; and Tinley and Tatum Andreasen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Ann Greig, Alice Coffey and Florine Iverson; brothers, Irving Labenz, Mark Labenz, Jerry Labenz and Francis Labenz; sisters-in-law, Val Labenz, Vernie Labenz, Marcy Labenz and Helen Laudenklos; and brothers-in-law, Roger Greig, Harold Coffey, Dick Iverson and Lloyd Laudenklos.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.