Ralph Parr

Ralph “Mike” Parr
Age 87
Ralph “Mike” Parr, 87, of Schuyler, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at david place in David City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Jairo Congote officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. parish rosary, held at Svoboda Funeral Home, 905 A St. Visitation will resume Friday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial with military honors will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following in the St. Mary's Social Hall.
He worked for nearly 40 years with Behlen Mfg. Co., retiring in 1997.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Candy (Mike) Pernsteiner of Evans, Washington; brother, Gilbert (Lee) Parr of Fremont; brother-in-law, Dan (Chris) Wisnieski of Schuyler; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be directed towards Omaha Children's Hospital.
Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.