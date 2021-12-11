Randal Larson

June 30, 1955 - December 8, 2021

Randal Larson, 66, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 12.5 north, rural Columbus, with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Creston, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Monday from 5- 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Randal Larson was born June 30, 1955, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Harold and Twila (Osten) Larson. Randal graduated from Leigh High School in 1974. He worked at Madison Foods until 1980 and then for the next 15 years worked at Larson Dairy Farm. He later did janitorial work in Fremont. Randal was a baptized and confirmed member of St. John's Lutheran Church, LCMS. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and extended family. He also enjoyed Nebraska football and many friends at Emerald Care & Rehab Center.

Randal is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Richardson of Auburn, Washington; son, Ben Larson of Hastings; daughter, Kendra (Ian) Collins of Columbia, Tennessee; grandchildren, Sailor, Raylee and Kenzee Richardson and Truett, Lucy and Gemma Collins; brother, Rick (Lorie) Larson of Creston; sister, Sherri (Mike) Brown of Milton, Washington; sister, Tammy (Randy) Wendt of Leigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Randal was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Twila Larson.

Memorial may be directed to those of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com