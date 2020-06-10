Randall Grotelueschen
Randall “Randy” E. Grotelueschen

April 21, 1962-June 8, 2020

Randall “Randy” E. Grotelueschen, 58, of Lincoln, passed away June 8, 2020. He was born April 21, 1962 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Elroy E. and Betty M. (Loseke) Grotelueschen.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St., with Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake officiating. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus. Limited visitation from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' St. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Wounded Warriors, Peoples City Mission or donor's choice.

Randy attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln and received his BA degree from Doane College. He was a Youth Treatment/Education Specialist and was a member of Christ Lincoln Church.

Family members include his mother, Betty Gordon; stepsister, Carol Gordon (Steve Hardt); stepbrother, Randy (Barb) Gordon; stepsister-in-law, Mary Gordon; stepnieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and close friends; his devoted dog “Roxy”.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elroy; brothers, Lee and Rodney “Roddy” Grotelueschen; sister, Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Grotelueschen; stepfather, Arthur “Charlie” Gordon; stepbrother, Michael Gordon, and grandparents.

“Hugs from Home” or condolences can be made online at Roperandsons.com.

