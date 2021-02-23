Randall McGee

 Skip to main content
Randall (Randy) Warren McGee

September 29, 1952 - February 17, 2021

Randall (Randy) Warren McGee, of Denver, died Feb. 17, 2021.

Randy was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sept. 29, 1952, to Dr. Robert and MaryAnne (Smith) McGee.

He graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, Nebraska, and continued his education at University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Randy served in the Navy and was stationed on the USS Samuel Gompers from 1972-1976.

Randy married Robin Giebel in 1980 and had one daughter, Caitlin.

Randy is survived by his wife, Robin, and daughter, Caitlin, of Denver; sisters, Robin Anderson and Shane Hockett of Columbus, Nebraska, and Holly Mencl of Creston, Nebraska; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Alice.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and MaryAnne McGee (Brunken); brother, Bruce McGee; nieces, Darci Anderson, Ryanne Hofeling and Kimberly Vohland; and parents-in-law, Virginia Flatley and Wendelin Giebel.

In honor of Randy's love of animals, donations will be accepted to local ASPCA chapters.

