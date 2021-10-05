Randy Pichler

September 17, 1951 – September 26, 2021

Randy was born Sept. 17, 1951, to Val and Fay Pichler in Grand Island, Nebraska. He graduated from Columbus High School. He was a longtime employee of the UPS in Columbus and retired from the company in 2006. Randy's hobbies were hunting and fishing with family and friends. He also enjoyed carpentry and was an avid NASCAR fan.