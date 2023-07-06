April 5, 1973—July 3, 2023

Randy J. Pilakowski passed away peacefully on July 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska following a brief battle with brain cancer.

Mass of Christian burial is at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Platte Center. Visitation is Tuesday, July 11, from 4-7 p.m. at the church. A vigil and rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial is at St. Joseph-St. Patrick Cemetery in rural Platte Center.

Randy J. Pilakowski was born on April 5, 1973, in Columbus, Nebraska to Virgil and Betty (Jasper) Pilakowski. He grew up in Platte Center, attended Platte Center Elementary and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1991. Randy graduated from the GM ASEP Program at Southeast Community College Milford in 1993. He worked at Ernst Auto Center and Auto Quality before joining his dad in Platte Center at Virg’s Garage which he owned and operated until the time of his death. Randy’s passion, outside of his family, was working on things with wheels and motors. He was always ready to jump in and help whether it be driving the rescue unit or helping with any community activity or motorist-in-need.

In 1995, Randy married Mary Albers and welcomed three children: Josephine and twins Hunter and Kaitlyn.

In 2010, Randy married Amber Stone in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were excited to add sons Eli and Milo to their family. They later blessed their marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in 2019.

Randy was a member of the Platte Center Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years. He served on the Platte Center Village Board for multiple terms. Randy was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed attending his children’s sporting events, especially wrestling as it brought back fond memories from his childhood and high school wrestling days. Randy loved four-wheeling on the river, Jeeping, keno and playing cards. He always had a smile on his face, a good joke to tell, a contagious laugh and was up for a good time!

Randy is survived by his wife, Amber Pilakowski of Platte Center; sons at home, Eli and Milo Pilakowski of Platte Center; son, Hunter Pilakowski currently of Fort Moore, Georgia; daughters, Josie Pilakowski of Omaha and Katie Pilakowski of West Point; mother, Betty Pilakowski of Platte Center; sister, Cheri (Dan) Luedtke of Columbus; brother, Rick (Lauralyn) Pilakowski of Platte Center; sister, Sara (Jamie) Eickmeier of Bellwood; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lowell and Danette Stone of St. Edward; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Holly (Jeremy) Sprunk of Platte Center; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eric (Katie) Stone of St. Edward; many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Pilakowski; brother-in-law, Brad Hanlin; grandparents, Edmund and Estella Pilakowski; grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth Jasper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated for the children’s education fund.